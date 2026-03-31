Fire At Mumbai’s LTMG Hospital OPD Building Triggers Panic, Services Suspended For The Day As Blaze Brought Under Control

A minor fire broke out at the out-patient department (OPD) building of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (LTMG Hospital) in Sion on Tuesday morning, triggering panic and leading to the suspension of OPD services for the day. | X & Representational Image

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out at the out-patient department (OPD) building of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (LTMG Hospital) in Sion on Tuesday morning, triggering panic and leading to the suspension of OPD services for the day. The blaze, however, was brought under control within a short time.

Level-I Fire Call Activated:

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident was reported at 11:57 AM and was classified as a Level-I fire call at 12:14 PM. The fire broke out in the BPMS lecture room on the ground floor of the Ground-plus-five-storey OPD building.

Officials said the fire was confined to electrical wiring and installations, a split air conditioning unit, wooden furniture, office records, the false ceiling and AC ducting within the room. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) brought the situation under control by 1:09 PM using hose lines, breathing apparatus sets and exhaust blowers, while some members of the public assisted in the initial firefighting efforts using portable extinguishers.

Rapid Response & Evacuation

Dense smoke was reported during the incident, prompting the hospital administration to shift patients and staff from the OPD building as a precautionary measure. No injuries or casualties were reported, and officials confirmed that the fire was fully extinguished.

Dr. Pramod Ingale, Dean of LTMG Hospital, said that OPD services will resume as usual from Wednesday in the same building. “The OPD timing was over when the fire was brought under control. The fire broke out in the seminar hall, and due to dense smoke, the building was evacuated immediately. We will make the place ready for OPD tomorrow,” he said.

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