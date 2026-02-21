Mumbai News: DJ Sanghvi College Organises Blood Donation Drive On February 26 | Representational Image

Mumbai: The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of D.J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle (West), will organise an annual blood donation drive on February 26 in honour of the Indian defense forces.

The campaign will be held at the Sanghvi college campus located opposite Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle. This is to ensure that the medical requirements in the neighbourhood areas are met.

The camp is organised in collaboration with certified medical professionals and an authorised blood bank to ensure safe, hygienic, and medically supervised donation procedures. Prior to donation, all participants will undergo necessary health screenings, including blood pressure and haemoglobin checks, to ensure donor safety and well-being.

A representative of DJS NSS stated, “Blood donation is one of the simplest yet most powerful acts of service. A single unit of blood can save multiple lives. Through this drive, we aim to instil a sense of responsibility and compassion among students.”

