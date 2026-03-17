Mumbai News: Disabled School Faces Closure As State Pushes Inclusive Education Policy, Students’ Future Uncertain

Special school for children with disabilities in Mumbai faces shutdown amid state’s move towards inclusive education in mainstream schools | File Photo

Mumbai, March 16: The Society for the Education of the Challenged (SEC) has been left anxious after receiving a notification from the state’s Welfare of Disabled Department directing the institution to shift its physically challenged students to nearby mainstream schools.

Institution raises concerns over student welfare

“The students are physically and mentally challenged. They need extra care and attention, which is precisely why we have been running this institution. If the administration suddenly asks us to shut down, how will the students adjust to a new environment? And which schools will even take their admission?” said Yasmin Dhunjisha, president of SEC.

Dhunjisha said she has been worried since March 13, when the state government notification informed the school to transfer its students to other institutions.

The notification stated that, as of March 2025, the School Education Department and the Welfare of Disabled Department had jointly decided to provide education to students with disabilities in general schools in order to promote inclusivity. The move is part of a long-term strategy for the phased inclusion of such students into regular schools.

Wide range of disabilities among students

The SEC schools cater to students with a wide range of disabilities, including Achondroplasia, Apert Syndrome, Arthrogryposis, Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Anomalies, Hemiplegia, Muscular Dystrophy, Osteogenesis Imperfecta, Poliomyelitis, Spina Bifida and Spinal Muscular Atrophy, among others.

Challenges in infrastructure and transition

Being an aided institution, the school provides students with additional physical and academic support while following the state board curriculum. It largely runs on donations and CSR funds.

“The students will need good infrastructure and assistance while climbing the stairs. The department has asked to close down from the next academic year, but how do we find schools that have disabled-friendly infrastructure?” asked a teacher from the school.

Allegations of gradual shutdown

“Since early this year, after the pupil-teacher ratio was implemented with one teacher for every 20–25 students, many of our staff members have been rendered surplus. The remaining teachers are now required to teach four classes each, while music and arts teachers are no longer needed as per the education department’s teacher roster. The administration has systematically tried to shut the school,” Dhunjisha alleged.

History and current operations of SEC

SEC was founded in 1958 by a mother who lost her child to polio and wanted to support other children with disabilities. The society currently runs three schools — in Agripada, Wadala and Khar Danda — with around 70 students in Wadala and 40 in Khar Danda, along with a residential school in Naigaon (Kamshet).

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Over the past month, notices have been served to the schools in Naigaon, Agripada and Wadala. The society now anticipates a similar notice for its Khar Danda school as well, leaving the future of over 200 students in limbo.

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