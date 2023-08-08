Mumbai News: Around 95,000 Students Enrolled In BMC Schools Across City In 2023-24

'Mission Admission' Campaign | Representational image

Mumbai: The BMC has so far enrolled around 95,000 students in the civic schools for the new academic year 2023- 24 under Mission Admission. The admission process will continue till August 31. The school administration has been instructed to ensure that the admitted students continue their studies till the last grade of school.

The BMC launched a ‘Mission Admission-Ekach Lakshya, Ek Laksha’ (aim to enrol 1 lakh students) in 2022. In the same year, the civic education department successfully enrolled around 1.18 lakh students in BMC schools. For the new academic year, the education department started the enrollment process from March 20 onwards. "A target of at least ten new admissions per teacher has been set at the school level. It was observed that more enquiries are for the CBSE schools. We are confident that we will enrol more than 1 lakh students this year too," said a civic official.

New methods, more faculty involvement visible

The admission process is implemented through QR codes and online links. Along with this, a helpline number has also been activated so that if any problem arises in this regard, it can be resolved immediately. Teachers are also visiting door to door to encourage parents for school admissions, online admissions, public awareness through street plays, and video campaigns.

The BMC's 1,214 schools impart learning in Marathi, Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Gujarati. Currently, 3.18 lakh students are enrolled in the BMC schools. For admission to Mumbai public school can click on http://bit.ly/bmc_mission_admission _2023-24 or contact on helpline 7777-025-5575.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)