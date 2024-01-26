Mumbai News: Anjuman-I-Islam President Dr. Zahir Kazi Receives Padma Shri Award

Dr Zahir Kazi, President of the city-based educational organisation Anjuman-I-Islam, is among the recipients of Padma Shri awards, announced on the eve of the Republic Day.

Kazi is among eleven people who got three Padma awards - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri - from Maharashtra. He has been conferred the fourth-highest civilian awards in the Literature and Education category in recognition of his work in promoting education, especially among minorities.

Dr Zahir Kazi And Education Field: A 40 Year-Old Bond

Kazi has been involved in the field of education for the last 40 years, including 13 years as the head of 150-year-old Anjuman-I-Islam, which runs around 97 schools, colleges, hostels, orphanages and other educational organisations across the state, catering to over one lakh students, majority of them Muslims.

He has been credited with setting an Integrated Technical Campus offering diploma, degree and post-graduation programmes in in Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy and Polytechnic spread across 10.5 acres of land at New Panvel as well as a law college.

Under his leadership, Anjuman-I-Islam has started various programmes for rehabilitation, counselling and skill development to destitute women, sponsorship for underprivileged women, vocational training to youths, adult education and helping first-generation learners. The organisation and Kazi have also been involved in de-radicalisation initiatives of the city as well as Kerala police.

Insights Into The Personal Life Of Dr. Zahir Kazi

Born in Ponda, Goa, Kazi is celebrating his 70th birthday on Friday (January 26). He got his MBBS from Goa Medical College and MD (Radiology) from the city's Nair Hospital. A practising Radiologist, Kazi is the Director of Prime Diagnostic Centre at Nagpada and also provides consultancy at various hospitals.

He has previously served as a member of the University of Mumbai (MU) senate as a management representative. He has also been invited by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on two occasions to discuss on issues and policies of the union Minority of Education and during the visit of the King of Jordan.