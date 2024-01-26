Mumbai University Doesn't Want Any New Law College In 2024-25

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: Even though the state wants to add several new law colleges in the city and other areas under the jurisdiction of the University of Mumbai (MU) in the next academic year, the varsity administration is not keen on it.

There is not a single law college on the list of 17 proposed new higher education institutes for 2024-25 recently submitted by MU to the state government. This is despite the fact that the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education and Development (MAHED) had provided for setting up 21 new law schools in the seven districts covered by the university, namely Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. The university had received 22 proposals from educational organisations for starting law colleges, all of which were rejected.

According to an MU official, the varsity administration didn't approve any proposal for law college as it already has a sufficient number of these institutes. The university is instead looking to promote more employable skill-oriented education institutes, he said. However, despite the varsity's rejection, MAHED, the apex body for college approvals in the state, could still permit the proposed law institutes.

MU is looking to put a halt on adding new colleges under its ambit, except for vocational institutes, as the number of its affiliated colleges has reached 874, more than 70 of which are law colleges. This growth has added the administrative burden on the varsity, causing recurring problems such as delays in declaring results.

MU's plan 2024-25

In its perspective plan for 2024-25, the university had provided only 17 slots for new colleges, 16 of which were skill institutes and one was traditional Arts-Science-Commerce institutes. There was no provision for any new law college. However, MAHED, in its final perspective plan, rejected all these proposals and replaced them with 66 different slots - 21 of them for law schools, one for a special teacher training institute, one for a design institute and the remaining 43 for Arts-Science-Commerce colleges.

The state's plan stands in contrast with the higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil's earlier assertion that the government wouldn't permit any new college that offers only the traditional programmes. He had also emphasised the need to encourage employment-oriented policy.

After MU invited proposals for new institutes, in accordance with MAHED's perspective plan, it received 65 proposals, 22 of which were law colleges. After scrutiny, the varsity approved 17 proposals, 16 for traditional colleges and one for teacher training institutes, and submitted them to the state.

The final list of approved proposals will be issued by the government by February 15. The greenlit institutes will be issued letters of intent (LOIs), following which they will be required to meet various academic and infrastructure norms. The final approvals will be granted by the university and the state in June.

MU's plan for 2024-25

Slots for new colleges 17

Skill institutes 16

Arts-Science-Commerce 1

Law college 0

MAHED's plan

Slots 66

Law schools 21

Special teacher training institute 1

Design institute 1

Arts-Science-Commerce 43