 Mumbai News: 16 School Children Admitted To Hospital Due To Food Poisoning
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
16 School Children Admitted To Hospital Due To Food Poisoning | FPJ

Mumbai: 16 School Children of Chembur Anik Village Municipal School were infected with food poisoning on Friday. All the 16 students are the students of sixth and seventh standard and they were admitted in the BMC-run Shatabdi hospital. Students started vomiting after they had a mid-day meal provided in the BMC run school. Students were immediately admitted to the hospital after the incident came into notice of teachers.

According to BMC, the health of all students is stable and they have been kept under observation for the next 24 hours. The BMC-run school at Chembur Anik village is up to eight standard. The children who had come in the morning session were served rice, Amati and vegetables. This mid-day meal had been served to 240 students.

Among them 16 students started vomiting, and feeling uneasiness, some felt stomach ache. The incident created panic among school administration following which the officers rushed to the spot for inspection of food and health of the students.

According to BMC  administration, all the 16 students had been admitted in Ayodhyanagar Arodgya Kendra but their health started deteriorating therefore, they were admitted in the Shatabdi hospital where expert doctors treated them and brought their health to a stable condition in two hours. The students are under observation for 24 hours.  

D Gangatharan, Joint Commissioner of Education department of BMC said to FPJ "There is nothing serious, the NGO who supplied food is also sending food to 26 different schools of Mumbai where 6000 students are taking education. One or two students reported vomiting.3-4 students reported stomach pain. There is no measure issue, all the students are stable now. We have sent food samples to the lab for testing. There is no issue. " "We have started the inquiry. I personally visited the school, Hospital and Kitchen of the school. Prima facie I didn't find any lapse. After the report we will decide about the action" added Gangatharan.

