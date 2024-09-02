Mumbai: National Medical Council Withdraws Decision To Discontinue CPS Courses After High Court Intervention

Representative Image

Mumbai: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn its notice about the discontinuation of all the courses that are offered by the College of Physicians & Surgeons (CPS) in Mumbai.

This decision was taken by the NMC following the Bombay High Court’s order.

Many individuals in the medical community think that this is a positive step for the students enrolled in the medical courses and for the medical education in the state.

Dr. Ajay D. Sambre, President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Mumbai, said, “CPS welcomes this decision by NMC and with this decision, all negative remarks and speculations will stop. With this order, not only CPS but the entire alumni of CPS and the future students have received justice.”

Why Was CPS Discontinued Earlier?

The medical professionals and students were deeply concerned after receiving the first notice from NMC.

In a public notification, the National Medical Commission (NMC) declared that all courses offered by the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS) in the city will no longer be offered.

The previous notice mentioned that CPS qualifications would not be recognised for registration if admissions were taken after the issuance of the public notice.

The NMC had earlier warned CPS that it wasn't following the rules. In response, CPS said it was like a government body that could give medical qualifications, similar to the National Board of Examination (NBE). However, the NMC found this claim to be misleading because, unlike the NBE, which is part of the government and recognised by law, CPS is a private organisation. This means CPS does not have the legal right to run medical courses, conduct exams, or give degrees.

Because of this, the NMC had decided to stop CPS from offering its courses and warned hospitals and doctors that any qualifications from CPS would not be recognised if students enrolled after the notice was issued.