 NMC Releases New CBME Guidelines: NExT For MMBS To Be Implemented From Academic Year 2024-25, What You Need to Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNMC Releases New CBME Guidelines: NExT For MMBS To Be Implemented From Academic Year 2024-25, What You Need to Know

NMC Releases New CBME Guidelines: NExT For MMBS To Be Implemented From Academic Year 2024-25, What You Need to Know

The revised curriculum includes the National Exit Test (NExT) exam and changes to the Graduate Medical Education Regulations.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
representative pic/ Pixabay

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has recently released new guidelines for maintaining Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) in the MBBS program. The Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) under NMC has introduced a revised curriculum for the MBBS course, which will be implemented from the academic year 2024-25.

National Exit Test (NExT) Exam

The new curriculum will include the National Exit Test (NExT) exam, which will be conducted in two steps: the first step will take place during the 54th week of the MBBS course, and the second step will occur during the 12th month of the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI).

Eligibility Criteria for University MBBS Examination/NExT

FPJ Shorts
Baazar Style Retail IPO Day 2: Public Issue Subscribed 4.64 Times; NII Portion Subscribed 11.62 Times
Baazar Style Retail IPO Day 2: Public Issue Subscribed 4.64 Times; NII Portion Subscribed 11.62 Times
SSC CPO 2024 Paper I Results Declared: 83,801 Candidates Qualify, Check Now On ssc.gov.in
SSC CPO 2024 Paper I Results Declared: 83,801 Candidates Qualify, Check Now On ssc.gov.in
'Kutte Ki Maut Marogey': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens AP Dhillon For Featuring Salman Khan In His Song Old Money
'Kutte Ki Maut Marogey': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens AP Dhillon For Featuring Salman Khan In His Song Old Money
'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At Series Whitewash Against Bangladesh; Video
'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At Series Whitewash Against Bangladesh; Video

To be eligible to appear in the University MBBS examination/NExT, MBBS students will be required to maintain a minimum attendance of 75% in electives and submit a log book maintained during electives.

University Examination Schedule

University Examinations will be held in four phases:

Phase I: At the end of Phase I training (12th month), in Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry

Phase II: At the end of Phase II training (12th month), in Pathology, Microbiology, and Pharmacology

Phase III Part 1: At the end of Phase III Part 1 training (12th month), in Community Medicine, Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Ophthalmology, and Otorhinolaryngology

Phase III Part 2/NExT: At the end of the 17th/18th month of training, in General Medicine, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, and allied subjects

Changes to Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER)

The new guidelines have made significant changes to the existing Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER), introduced in 1997 and revised in 2023.

Key Features of the Revised Curriculum

The revised curriculum incorporates feedback from five years of CBME implementation and makes UG medical education more learner-centric, patient-centric, gender-sensitive, outcome-oriented, and environment-appropriate. The result is an outcome-driven curriculum that conforms to global trends.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC CPO 2024 Paper I Results Declared: 83,801 Candidates Qualify, Check Now On ssc.gov.in

SSC CPO 2024 Paper I Results Declared: 83,801 Candidates Qualify, Check Now On ssc.gov.in

'First Say I Love You...': College Girl Students Thrash Shopkeeper For Misbehaving With Their Friend...

'First Say I Love You...': College Girl Students Thrash Shopkeeper For Misbehaving With Their Friend...

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 819 Constable Positions

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 819 Constable Positions

Expand Your Opportunities for Success With The Masters In Liberal Studies Program From HSNC...

Expand Your Opportunities for Success With The Masters In Liberal Studies Program From HSNC...

Indian Bank Jobs 2024: Apply For 300 Bank Officer Positions At indianbank.in

Indian Bank Jobs 2024: Apply For 300 Bank Officer Positions At indianbank.in