NMC Releases New CBME Guidelines: NExT For MMBS To Be Implemented From Academic Year 2024-25, What You Need to Know

representative pic/ Pixabay

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has recently released new guidelines for maintaining Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) in the MBBS program. The Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) under NMC has introduced a revised curriculum for the MBBS course, which will be implemented from the academic year 2024-25.

National Exit Test (NExT) Exam

The new curriculum will include the National Exit Test (NExT) exam, which will be conducted in two steps: the first step will take place during the 54th week of the MBBS course, and the second step will occur during the 12th month of the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI).

Eligibility Criteria for University MBBS Examination/NExT

To be eligible to appear in the University MBBS examination/NExT, MBBS students will be required to maintain a minimum attendance of 75% in electives and submit a log book maintained during electives.

University Examination Schedule

University Examinations will be held in four phases:

Phase I: At the end of Phase I training (12th month), in Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry

Phase II: At the end of Phase II training (12th month), in Pathology, Microbiology, and Pharmacology

Phase III Part 1: At the end of Phase III Part 1 training (12th month), in Community Medicine, Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Ophthalmology, and Otorhinolaryngology

Phase III Part 2/NExT: At the end of the 17th/18th month of training, in General Medicine, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, and allied subjects

Changes to Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER)

The new guidelines have made significant changes to the existing Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER), introduced in 1997 and revised in 2023.

Key Features of the Revised Curriculum

The revised curriculum incorporates feedback from five years of CBME implementation and makes UG medical education more learner-centric, patient-centric, gender-sensitive, outcome-oriented, and environment-appropriate. The result is an outcome-driven curriculum that conforms to global trends.