Mumbai News: Mumbai Man Sentenced To Three Years For Engineering College Admission Scam

Mumbai: The Metropolitan Magistrate has convicted 49 year old resident of Kandivali for taking around Rs 5.50 lakhs on pretext of getting admission to complainant's son in an engineering college after paying donation to the trustees in 2015. The man failed to get admission and also failed to return money. The court has sentenced him to three years imprisonment.

The complainant, Dilip Mhatre had lodged a complaint with Bangur Nagar police station on April 3, 2016 against accused Pramod Pawar who induced them to pay Rs 5.50 lakhs to get admission in an engineering college and an estate agency Vishnu Saha who was introduced to the parents as trustee of the college. The Police has held Pawar guilty of cheating but has acquitted Saha.

Mhatre had in his deposition said that, his son Vinayak had obtained 59.08% in 12th board in 2015. The complainant told the court that, He wanted to take admission in computer engineering but due to low marks, he was not getting admission in a good college.

Mhatre said while they were struggling to get an admission for their son in an engineering college, one of his friends, introduced them to Pawar saying he can get admission in an engineering college in Western suburbs. Mhatre agreed to take Pawar's help.

Mhatre further said that on May 31, 2015, Pawar called Vinayak for the admission in IT section. However, Vinayak wanted admission in computer application course, for which Pawar said it is possible only if they pay donation.

In July 27, 2015, Mhatre and his family met Pawar in a hotel and handed over cash of Rs. 25,000 with Vinayak's original documents for admission. At that time Vinayak took pictures of handing over cash and certificates to Pawar, which later were used as an evidence. Thereafter, Mhatre claimed that from July 2015 to October 2015, Pawar took Rs 5.50 lakhs from Mhatre.

When Mhatre began questioning Pawar he gave two cheques to return their money which also bounced. Hence Mhatre lodged a complaint with Bangur Nagar police station.

Pawar's Defense: Falsely Accused or Convenient Denial?

During the trial, Pawar claimed that he was falsely implicated by the complainant. The court however accepted the testimony of Mhatre, his wife and son and also said that if he had not taken money from Mhatre family why did he issue cheques of Rs 3.20 lakhs to them. For which the court said Pawar had no explanation.

