Mumbai: L.S Raheja's Retake 2023 on January 27, 28; read details here

L.S Raheja's Retake is on January 27, 28 |

Mumbai: Retake, the national level Mass Media festival organized by the Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia and Communications (B.A.M.M.C) department of L.S Raheja College of Arts and Commerce is being held on January 27 and 28 on the college campus in Mumbai.

The theme of Retake 2023 is “Bane of the Benevolent”. The theme is an inquisitive dip into the morbid corruption of beloved Disney princes and princesses. It is based on the premise that even the most benevolent protagonists can take a turn for the worst and slip into the abyss of villainy and horror. Over 30 colleges from across India are expected to participate in the event this year.

Retake is a journey for the students of Raheja College, that culminates on the main days of the festival. At the onset, Team Retake organizes an Institutional Social Responsibility (I.S.R) activity every year. The initiative aims to sensitize its peer groups by acknowledging its duty towards society. one of them being its visit to the Prerana Anti Trafficking Centre in Grant Road, Mumbai on 26th December 2022, and distributing Food items plus other essentials to the underprivileged resident children.

Following the ISR event, the team organized an exclusive sports pre-event, Quidditch on 7th January 2023, which is inspired by the Harry Potter franchise. This year 11 teams from across different colleges in Mumbai participated.

Renowned names such as Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shailesh Lodha, Shreyash Talpade, Kamya Punjabi and Makarand Deshpande are some of the celebrities that have been a part of Retake before. Brands like Swag Box, Station 91, Arena Animation, TVS, Coca-Cola, Josh, VH1, MTV, Rio and more have also contributed immeasurably to the success of Retake over the years.

"Retake is a festival that encompasses a mix of academic, cultural, co-curricular and extra-curricular events. I am sure, this year too, the team is going to surpass all the expectations," stated Dr. Debajit N. Sarkar, Principal.

As the days come close, Team Retake is all set to set the Mahol on the 27th and 28th of January, 2023. To stay updated on further happening as they develop, you can follow their Instagram handle @retake.2023.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)