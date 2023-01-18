Mumbai: KC College's Mass Media department returns with Blitzkrieg 2023; celebrates 20th year

Mumbai: One of the most renowned and acclaimed colleges of HSNC University, Kishinchand Chellaram College, is returning with its annual Media Festival Blitzkrieg on January 19, 20. Blitzkrieg, an intercollegiate festival hosted by the Department of Mass Media, is in its 20th year and has a reputation for being one of the oldest and best-run events of its kind in Mumbai.

The department and the committee anticipate more than 5,000 attendees and 20+ contingents participating in full force as the event returns in a fully offline format after two years.

Curia Regis (The Royal Council), the theme for Blitzkrieg 2023, is as illustrious and noteworthy as the festival itself. This two-day festival features a number of interesting events, like Khoj Kolaba ke Khazana Ki!, a treasure hunt tournament that will be crowded by participants, and Ghulmil, a fusion event incorporating music and poetry. The media festival's 20th anniversary is filled with lavish celebrations that have never been seen before.

A few of the top personalities who will judge the festival's activities include the journalist and filmmaker Pritish Nandy, the Indian director, writer, singer, and producer Aditya Kriplani, and the producer Neeraj Pandey. The festival will be officially inaugurated by actor Neil Bhoopalam, who is well recognised for his appearances in No One Killed Jessica, NH10, Lust Stories, etc.

