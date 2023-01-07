Discussions brew over struggles behind success at Mithibai College's 'Coffee with Colosseum

With its theme 'Zero To One', Coffee with Colosseum conveyed the various struggles and hardships faced by the panelists in their journey towards success. |

Mumbai: Mithibai college’s Colosseum, an inter-collegiate festival with two days of insights and fun, has made a return with its 20th edition. In its previous editions, the fest has had a turnout of approximately 40,000+ students on-ground and digitally, attending competitions, workshops, seminars, exhibitions, and professional shows.

To provide a platform where young minds could connect with professionals, the fest launched ‘Coffee with Colosseum’. Inspired by the riveting conversations held over a warm cup of coffee, 'Coffee with Colosseum' initiates profound discussions to stir young minds by showing them a fresh perspective.

With its theme 'Zero To One', Coffee with Colosseum conveyed the various struggles and hardships faced by the panelists in their journey towards success. The guests had the audience hooked with their profuse financial knowledge, stock market insights, and knowledge of content creation while offering advice to budding content creators and entrepreneurs.

The first episode of Coffee with Colosseum ensured that the audience was familiar with A to Z of the financial and entrepreneurial world. Further in the episode, the panelists engaged in an enlightening Q&A session which was followed by a final segment of fun and engaging activity round where the guests enthusiastically participated as the crowd cheered.

The second episode of Coffee with Colosseum invited Ms. Debattama Saha, an Indian actress, singer, and content creator; Dr. Manan Vora, an orthopedic surgeon, and sports medicine specialist and Mr. Harsh Kedia, an entrepreneur and author who was also featured on the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia.

The panelists were successful in sharing their experiences in a straightforward and uncomplicated manner with a hint of humor.

Bringing forth new concepts like Coffee with Colosseum, the festival hopes to fulfill its purpose of stimulating and inspiring young souls, shaping them into professionals. Its D-Days are on the 27th and 28th of January 2023.