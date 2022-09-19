e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: JBIMS and BMC join hands for management development programme

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 04:48 PM IST
Mumbai: On September 19th, Shri Rajesh Kankal, education officer at BMC, inaugurated a Management Development Programme being conducted by Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai for the second batch of 60 headmasters of the education department of MCGM. The 10-day programme began on September 19, 2022, at the JBIMS Campus.

Several subjects will be covered over the duration of this programme, including happiness, motivation, self-improvement, mind-body alignment, team engagement through teaching and leadership, managerial decision-making abilities in difficult situations, and educational administration from a legal standpoint (Gender/Posco).

Prof (Dr.) Srinivasan R. Iyengar, Director of JBIMS informed that the present training programme was tailor-made to suit the requirements of BMC and incorporated the feedback received from the first batch of headmasters.

