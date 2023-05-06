Mumbai: International Institute for Population Sciences awards 199 degrees at its 64th convocation

IIPS celebrates its 64th convocation ceremony |

Mumbai: The International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Deemed to be University, Mumbai held its sixty-fourth convocation ceremony on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

A total of 199 students were awarded degrees and diplomas this year while students showing excellence in research and academic work were also awarded with gold and silver medals for their achievements.

Read Also In a first, IIT Bombay celebrates early commencement ceremony

Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Health Research & Director General, ICMR, presided over the function. In his speech, Dr. Bahl appealed to the students to continue learning and emphasized on the importance of giving back to society and the nation.

He also pointed out the development India has achieved in terms of addressing challenges such as managing Covid-19, and appreciated the country’s achieving the below-replacement level fertility. He urged the students and researchers to work towards nation-building.

Dr. Rajiv Bahl urged the students and researchers to work towards nation-building. |

Dr. Indu Bhushan, Ex-CEO, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and The National Health Authority, Government of India, Chief Guest at the function, delivered the convocation address.

Dr. Bhushan talked about seven major areas on which the demographers/population scientist should be focusing, for the country’s development, namely; (i) reaping the benefit of demographic dividend by skill development, (ii) supporting the ageing population (iii) addressing migration and urbanization (iv) tackling the challenges of climate change (v) ensuring gender equality (vi) producing relevant and contextual data of high quality and (vii) acquainting the frontiers of technological advancements. He advised the students to be responsible citizens and to never leave their curiosity to learn.

IIPS awards 199 degrees and diplomas |

Prof. K S James, Director of IIPS, presented the Director’s report consisting of activities and achievements of the Institute for the academic year 2022-23. Institute offers four regular programmes – Ph.D., MPS, MSc in Biostatistics and Demography, and MA/MSc in Population Studies, two master’s programmes through distance learning and two diploma courses of the National Institute of Public Health Training and Research, Mumbai.