Mumbai: HSNCB Celebrates 75 Years In Service Of Education, Proposes New Initiatives

fpj

Mumbai: Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate Board (HSNCB) of Education celebrated its 75th year with a grand function held yesterday in the Darbar Hall at Raj Bhavan here, in the presence of Governor Ramesh Bais, along with Anil Harish, President and trustee of HSNCB as the Chief Guest of the event.

Along with the Guest of Honour Dr Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor of University of Mumbai and Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, the head of HSNC University, other trustees, faculty, alumni, students, and guests gathered at the celebratory symposium highlighting both past achievements and new initiatives.

“When the Board opened its doors in 1948, there were only hundreds of students whereas today we stand with more than 45,000 students on roll at the given point of time. It is the students, teachers and staff who have made this possible,” said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, the head of HSNC University.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Ramesh Bais called for tapping the potential of revolutionary technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver benefits across educational institutes and enhance the quality of education.

While praising the HSNC Board on its successful 75th anniversary, Bais added, “As the board marches towards its centennial milestone, I suggest a road map of the next 25 years to continue the commitment towards the growth and progress of education.”

The HSNC Board has also launched a journal on the occasion which presents the legacy of the Board's past 75 years as well as new initiatives proposed for the future.