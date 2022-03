A tuition teacher, Mukesh Singh Yadav was arrested by Vile Parle Police for allegedly leaking the Class 12th board exam question paper for chemistry.

As per the probe, he ran a private coaching centre in Malad and leaked the question paper on a WhatsApp group before the exams.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:37 AM IST