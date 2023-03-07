e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: Holi celebrations take a turn for worse as blind school students in Tardeo suffer food poisoning

Mumbai: Holi celebrations take a turn for worse as blind school students in Tardeo suffer food poisoning

The children had consumed some food during the Holi festivities after which they suddenly complained of abdominal pain and started vomiting, and at least two among them had fever.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 09:19 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In a Holi scare at the Victoria Memorial Blind School, Tardeo, at least seven children, including six minors suffered food poisoning, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Tuesday.

The children had consumed some food during the Holi festivities after which they suddenly complained of abdominal pain and started vomiting, and at least two among them had fever.

All the children were rushed to the BMC's Nair Hospital and after treatment, their condition has been described as 'stable'.

Among the victims, five children are aged above 12 and two are under 12, said the Disaster Control.

Details of the kind of food they consumed, how it was prepared and by whom, etc., are being investigated.

Read Also
Bihar teacher's 'Holi course' in Samastipur school goes viral; watch video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Holi celebrations take a turn for worse as blind school students in Tardeo suffer food...

Mumbai: Holi celebrations take a turn for worse as blind school students in Tardeo suffer food...

West Bengal: Councillors associated with TMC under CBI scanner in multi crore teachers' recruitment...

West Bengal: Councillors associated with TMC under CBI scanner in multi crore teachers' recruitment...

Gujarat shocker: Returning home from school turns tragic for three students who die due to...

Gujarat shocker: Returning home from school turns tragic for three students who die due to...

NBE FET 2022 results out; click to check results

NBE FET 2022 results out; click to check results

CMAT 2023 registration; last date extended to March 13

CMAT 2023 registration; last date extended to March 13