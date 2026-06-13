Mumbai FYJC CAP Round 2: 71,089 Students Allotted Seats; Commerce Leads, 29,569 Get First-Choice Colleges | Representative Image

Mumbai: A total of 71,089 students were allotted seats in the second round of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the academic year 2026-27 across the Mumbai region, according to the admission report released by the School Education Department on Saturday.

Allotment Status & Deadline

The allotment status was made available online from 10 am on June 13. Students who received allotments were directed to upload the required documents and confirm their admissions through the online portal between June 13 and June 16. Authorities stated that students who failed to complete the admission process within the prescribed period would lose their allotted seats.

The report showed that Commerce continued to be the most sought-after stream, accounting for 39,187 allotted students. The Science stream followed with 24,418 allotments, while 7,484 students secured seats in the Arts stream.

Board-Wise Distribution

Board-wise data indicated that students from the Maharashtra State SSC Board constituted the largest share of admissions. Out of the total allotments, 64,257 seats were secured by SSC students. Candidates from the CBSE board received 3,155 allotments, while 2,838 students from the ICSE board secured seats. Students from the IB, IGCSE, NIOS and other boards collectively accounted for the remaining admissions.

The allotment statistics further revealed that a significant number of students were able to secure seats in colleges of their preference. As many as 29,569 students received admission in their first-choice colleges, while 12,074 secured their second preference. Another 8,603 students were allotted their third-choice institutions. The figures indicated that nearly seven out of every ten allotted candidates obtained seats within their top three preferences.

High Cut-Offs at Top Colleges

Several prominent colleges in Mumbai continued to record high cut-offs. R. A. Podar College in Matunga registered a Commerce cut-off of 94.4 per cent, among the highest in the city. H. R. College in Churchgate reported a Science cut-off of 93.2 per cent. N. M. College in Vile Parle recorded a Commerce cut-off of 93.4 per cent, while V. G. Vaze-Kelkar College in Mulund reported cut-offs of 93.4 per cent in Commerce and 92.2 per cent in Science.

Among other reputed institutions, St. Xavier’s College recorded cut-offs of 92.6 per cent for Arts, 89.8 per cent for Commerce and 91.6 per cent for Science. Jai Hind College reported cut-offs of 88.8 per cent for Arts and Science and 91.8 per cent for Commerce. Ruia College recorded a Science cut-off of 93 per cent.

Education officials advised students to complete admission formalities within the stipulated deadline and regularly monitor the admission portal for updates regarding subsequent rounds and vacancy positions. Seats vacated due to non-confirmation of admissions were expected to be made available in future CAP rounds.