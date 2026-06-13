KVS Makes Sanskrit Section Mandatory In Classes 6 & 9 Under Third-Language Framework For 2026-27 | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi, Jun 13: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has made it mandatory for all its schools to maintain at least one Sanskrit section in classes 6 and 9 under the implementation of the third-language framework for the 2026-27 academic session.

In a circular issued on May 29, the autonomous body under the Ministry of Education said all Kendriya Vidyalaya should have completed the process of taking options from students and parents for the third-language framework (R3).

It said the third language must be either Sanskrit or regional/state language from among the scheduled languages -- different from R1 (Hindi) and R2 (English).

"Students can opt for either Sanskrit or the regional language based on their preference. The requirement is only that there should be at least one Sanskrit section in every school to facilitate the children of transferable employees," a senior official said.

The KVS also sought data on the students' R3 choices through the Samagam portal to re-calculate staff requirement at the school level.

The circular said all Vidyalayas are required to submit data of the merged section of Sanskrit and regional languages separately -- based on the third language selected by students for both class 6 and 9.

"Students opting for the same R3 language must be kept in same section for the smooth conduct of classes," the circular said.

It also cited examples to explain the arrangement of language sections and said the number of Sanskrit and regional-language sections would depend on student enrolment. In a school with a single section, separate Sanskrit and regional-language batches may be formed, subject to a minimum strength of 15 students.

In schools with two sections, one Sanskrit and one regional-language section may be maintained. In schools with three sections, principals may decide the distribution of Sanskrit and regional-language sections based on the number of students opting for each language. However, at least one Sanskrit section in each class is mandatory, it clarified.

Last month, the CBSE said it had made the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, compulsory for Class 9 students from July 1.

The move is part of the CBSE's alignment of its Scheme of Studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

According to the circular issued by the board on May 15, students opting for a foreign language may do so only as the third language after studying two native Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language.

The CBSE said to keep the focus on learning and reduce any undue pressure on students, no board examination shall be conducted for R3 at the Class-10 level.

The board also said that till the dedicated R3 textbooks are available, class 9 students shall use the class 8 R3 textbooks (2026-27 edition) of the chosen language.

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