Mumbai: Don't Miss Out! Apply For VESCOA's Five-Year B.Arch Program By September 11

VESCOA |

Mumbai: The Vivekanand Education Society's College of Architecture (VESCOA) is currently accepting admission applications for the Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) program for the 2024–2025 academic year. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the 'against vacanyc round' after clearing the SCET CAP rounds.

The deadline for applications is September 11, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have received at least 45% of the possible points in mathematics as a required subject in the 10+3 Diploma Examination (at least 40% for candidates from the Maharashtra State-only Reserved Categories, Economically Weaker Section, and Person with Disability Category).

It is important for the applicant to pass an architecture aptitude test that is conducted by the Council of Architecture's NATA or NTA.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Firstly, go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the application form link on the homepage.

Step 3: Use the necessary information to log in.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form with correct details

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Make the required application fee payments (if any)

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download a copy for future use

It is advised that the candidates enter only accurate and correct information while filling out the form or any other documents. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

The five-year B.Arch program at VESCOA aims to provide its students with useful skills necessary for developing built environments that are sustainable and socially responsible, according to the official note.

Read Also CBSE Releases Sample Papers For Skill Subjects For 10th, 12th Board Exams 2025

The curriculum includes the socio-cultural, environmental, technological, artistic, and philosophical aspects of architecture. The program's main focus is on multidisciplinary education, real-world experience, and proficiency.

“Our B.Arch program is meticulously crafted to not only impart architectural knowledge but also to foster a deep understanding of the broader impacts of architecture on society and the environment. We are committed to nurturing future architects who are well-equipped to tackle the challenges of a rapidly evolving world,” said Dr. Prof. Anand Achari, Principal of VESCOA.