Mumbai Civic School Student Shravani Tupe Tops BMC Marathi Medium SSC With 93.40 Percent |

The Maharashtra SSC 2026 results brought a proud moment for Mumbai’s civic schools as Shravani Ramesh Tupe, a student of Ghatla Municipal Secondary Marathi School, Chembur, secured the first rank among all BMC-run Marathi medium municipal schools.

Shravani scored 467 out of 500 marks, taking her final percentage to 93.40 per cent.

Simple routine, followed every day

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Shravani said she was very happy after seeing her result. “I feel really happy,” she said. Talking about her preparation, she shared that her study routine became more disciplined during the examination period.

“During the preliminary examination period, I used to wake up at 5 a.m. every day and spend time revising and memorising all the lessons,” she said. Her routine was not complicated. It was mainly about waking up early, revising regularly, and staying steady through the weeks leading up to the board exams.

Managing exam stress

Like most Class 10 students, Shravani also felt pressure during the exam season. “During the exams, there was definitely stress. But people around me kept telling me not to worry and that I would score above 90. Their words motivated me, and gradually my tension started reducing,” she said.

She said encouragement from people around her helped her manage anxiety and gradually build confidence.

Still deciding the road ahead

When asked about future plans, Shravani said she has thought about becoming a chartered accountant, though she is still unsure. “I wanted to become a CA, but it seems a little difficult. There are many exams, and sometimes I feel scared thinking whether I will be able to do it or not,” she said.

For now, she says she wants to explore different options before making a final decision. There are also many other opportunities, so I want to explore those as well,” she added.

Family achievement

Shravani also spoke about her elder brother, whose own result made the moment even more special for the family. She mentioned that he is visually impaired, appeared for the SSC examination this year and scored 70 per cent. He studied through an NGO.