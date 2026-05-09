Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: Class 11 Online Admission Schedule Released, Registration Begins May 11

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: The Maharashtra Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) has released the admission schedule for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2026–27 centralised online admission process.

The announcement comes a day after the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2026 was declared on May 8.

According to the department, more than 7.74 lakh students had already completed Part 1 registration between April 10 and May 8, before the SSC results were announced.

Now, with the result out, students can move ahead with the next stage of admissions. From May 11, candidates will be able to fill both Part 1 and Part 2 of the online admission form on the official FYJC portal.

Direct link to read the official notification

Admission process begins after SSC results

This year too, the process will include three regular rounds, followed by one open round for all students and a special fifth round for girls.

Officials have asked students, parents and junior college principals to keep checking the portal regularly for updates and instructions.

FYJC 2026 important dates and schedule

Zero Round / Initial Process

Students can fill Part 1 and submit educational details: May 11 to May 13, 2026

Simultaneously fill Part 2 for quota admissions: May 11 to May 13, 2026

Note: Students can choose a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 10 junior colleges

Merit List and Grievance Window

Provisional General Merit List to be displayed: May 14 to May 15, 2026

Submit objections or correction requests: May 16, 2026

Objections to be resolved by the concerned authorities: May 16 to May 18, 2026

Finalisation of grievance redressal: May 19, 2026

Vacancy Display

Colleges to submit vacancy details: May 19, 2026

Vacancy list to be displayed on the portal: May 20, 2026

CAP Round 1 schedule

Preference filling

Registration, Part 1 corrections (if required), and Part 2 preference form submission: May 21, 2026 (8:00 am) to May 22, 2026 (6:00 pm)

Allotment

CAP Round 1 allotment process: May 23 to May 26, 2026

The portal will display:

Junior college allotment list

Admission cut-off marks

Student-wise allotment details

Note: SMS alerts will also be sent to students

Admission confirmation

Students allotted seats must visit the allotted junior college for:

Document verification

Payment of admission fees

Confirmation of admission

Quota admissions

For admissions under management quota, internal quota and minority quota, students will need to complete the separate quota process online.

Quota admission dates

Quota registration and preference locking: May 23 to May 26, 2026

Schools will display quota merit and selection lists: May 26 to May 28, 2026

Admission confirmation under quota and display of remaining vacancies: By May 29, 2026

Officials urge students not to wait till the last moment

The Directorate has advised students to complete the process carefully and within the scheduled deadlines.

With admissions now being handled fully online and competition expected to remain high in leading junior colleges, officials have urged applicants to carefully fill their preferences, verify details, and keep track of updates on the portal.