Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: Class 11 Online Admission Schedule Released, Registration Begins May 11

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: The Maharashtra Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) has released the admission schedule for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2026–27 centralised online admission process.
The announcement comes a day after the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2026 was declared on May 8.
According to the department, more than 7.74 lakh students had already completed Part 1 registration between April 10 and May 8, before the SSC results were announced.
Now, with the result out, students can move ahead with the next stage of admissions. From May 11, candidates will be able to fill both Part 1 and Part 2 of the online admission form on the official FYJC portal.
Direct link to read the official notification
Admission process begins after SSC results
This year too, the process will include three regular rounds, followed by one open round for all students and a special fifth round for girls.
Officials have asked students, parents and junior college principals to keep checking the portal regularly for updates and instructions.
FYJC 2026 important dates and schedule
Zero Round / Initial Process
Students can fill Part 1 and submit educational details: May 11 to May 13, 2026
Simultaneously fill Part 2 for quota admissions: May 11 to May 13, 2026
Note: Students can choose a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 10 junior colleges
Merit List and Grievance Window
Provisional General Merit List to be displayed: May 14 to May 15, 2026
Submit objections or correction requests: May 16, 2026
Objections to be resolved by the concerned authorities: May 16 to May 18, 2026
Finalisation of grievance redressal: May 19, 2026
Vacancy Display
Colleges to submit vacancy details: May 19, 2026
Vacancy list to be displayed on the portal: May 20, 2026
CAP Round 1 schedule
Preference filling
Registration, Part 1 corrections (if required), and Part 2 preference form submission: May 21, 2026 (8:00 am) to May 22, 2026 (6:00 pm)
Allotment
CAP Round 1 allotment process: May 23 to May 26, 2026
The portal will display:
Junior college allotment list
Admission cut-off marks
Student-wise allotment details
Note: SMS alerts will also be sent to students
Admission confirmation
Students allotted seats must visit the allotted junior college for:
Document verification
Payment of admission fees
Confirmation of admission
Quota admissions
For admissions under management quota, internal quota and minority quota, students will need to complete the separate quota process online.
Quota admission dates
Quota registration and preference locking: May 23 to May 26, 2026
Schools will display quota merit and selection lists: May 26 to May 28, 2026
Admission confirmation under quota and display of remaining vacancies: By May 29, 2026
Officials urge students not to wait till the last moment
The Directorate has advised students to complete the process carefully and within the scheduled deadlines.
With admissions now being handled fully online and competition expected to remain high in leading junior colleges, officials have urged applicants to carefully fill their preferences, verify details, and keep track of updates on the portal.