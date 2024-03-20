Mumbai: CET For Business, Computers Undergrads Begins Today

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

Mumbai: The state’s first Common Entrance Test (CET) for three undergraduate management programmes and a computer application course will evaluate aspirants across four subjects: English, verbal and arithmetic reasoning, general knowledge and computer basics.

The MAH-B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2024, which will hold the key to Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) and Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) in colleges across the state, will be a 100-mark multiple choice online test 90-minute duration.

The English section will have the highest weightage (40 marks), followed by reasoning, which has been allotted 30 points. The remaining two sections will fetch 15 marks each. There are no negative markings.

The four courses have recently been categorised as ‘professional’ programmes and brought under the ambit of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), necessitating the entrance exam.

The state CET Cell on Wednesday released the information brochure, syllabus and exam pattern of the state-wide entrance exam. The aspirants can start registering for the CET from Thursday till April 11.

While the state is all set to carry out the centralised admissions to these programmes, many colleges in Mumbai and other parts of the state continue to be wary of AICTE control.

They believe that many colleges will be forced to shut the courses as they won’t be able to meet the new requirements and running these programmes would become financially unviable.

Recently, the Association of Non-Government Colleges wrote to the University of Mumbai (MU) seeking to change the nomenclature of the courses as traditional BCom and BSc to avoid the ‘professional’ tag and other compliances that come with it, including the entrance test.

The varsity is yet to take a decision on the matter, even as some of the colleges have started getting AICTE recognition for their programmes. While BMS is a popular programme in the city, offered by over 250 MU-affiliated colleges, there aren’t many institutes with BBA and BCA courses.