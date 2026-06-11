Mumbai: BMC Plans Civic Sense Textbooks For Schoolchildren To Build Responsible Citizenship | File Pic

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Administrator Ashwini Bhide has directed the civic education department to develop books on civic sense for schoolchildren, aimed at inculcating responsible citizenship and awareness about public conduct from an early age.

The directive was issued during a review meeting of the education department, where the commissioner stressed the importance of educating children on civic responsibilities, cleanliness, public discipline, environmental awareness, traffic etiquette, and respect for public property. The proposed books are expected to be introduced in BMC-run schools and may include age-appropriate lessons, activities, and practical examples to encourage good civic behaviour among students.

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Officials said the initiative seeks to foster a culture of civic responsibility among young citizens and strengthen awareness about the role individuals play in maintaining public spaces and community welfare. The education department has been asked to prepare the content framework and submit a proposal for implementation.

The move comes as the BMC continues to focus on improving civic participation and public awareness across Mumbai. Civic officials believe that introducing civic education at the school level can contribute to long-term behavioural changes and help build a more responsible and informed generation.

Further details regarding the curriculum, timeline, and rollout of the proposed books are expected to be announced after the education department finalises its plan.

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