BMC Education Department To Host Mission Merit & STEM Conference 2026 In Mumbai On June 12

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Education Department, in collaboration with Khan Academy India, will organise the Mission Merit & STEM Conference 2026 on June 12 at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Worli, Mumbai.

The conference will bring together education officials, school administrators, and other stakeholders to review the achievements of the Mission Merit & STEM Improvement Program over the past academic year and discuss plans for the upcoming session.

The event is scheduled to be held from 11 am to 2 pm.

Focus on progress and future plans

According to the organisers, the conference will showcase the progress made under the Mission Merit & STEM initiative and present the strategic roadmap for the coming academic years.

The programme aims to strengthen learning outcomes and encourage greater participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education among students studying in BMC schools.

Key highlights of the conference

One of the major highlights of the event will be the launch of Khanmigo, an artificial intelligence-powered assistant designed to support teachers in the classroom.

The conference will also feature the premiere of a weekly video series that will showcase real-life success stories of students, teachers, parents, and education officers associated with the programme.

In addition, schools and Administrative Officers (AOs) who have contributed significantly to the initiative will be felicitated during the event.

Dignitaries expected to attend

Several senior BMC officials and public representatives are expected to attend the conference, including the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Municipal Commissioner, Additional Municipal Commissioner, and the Chairman of the Education Committee.

The event is expected to provide a platform for educators and administrators to exchange ideas and discuss ways to further improve academic performance and STEM education across Mumbai's civic schools.