Mumbai: 700 Plus Teachers Will Be Hired For Government-Aided Schools

The official notice also mentioned that the interview will be conducted from July 18 to August 19 | Representational Pic

Maharashtra: The state government has recently started with appointing teachers for 763 vacant posts in 196 government-aided schools. According to the reports, this process was long due for more than 6 years. However, now the state's school education department has declared a list of over 5,000 eligible candidates. Following that school management has also been instructed to conduct interviews of candidates.

This recruitment will be taken place through an online portal named Pavitra. This is a designated centralised system for teacher appointments, for which a circular has been issued by the department. The hiring of the teachers will be for the students of classes 6-12. The official notice also mentioned that the interview will be conducted from July 18 to August 19.

Details of the recruitments:

A total number of 5,535 eligible candidates who cleared the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) has also been issued along with a circular.

“The process to appoint teachers was stalled due to various issues, including legalities,” explained an official from the school education department. A new circular is now issued to finally begin the process.

According to information provided by the Commissioner of Education Suraj Mandhare, candidates are being made available to these managements in the limit of 1:10 per seat in line with parallel reservation and subject to availability of candidates as per provisions for interview and teaching skills. 30 marks have been allotted for the interview and teaching skills. The final selection will be based on these marks along with subject and reservation recommendations for the posts.