 Mumbai: 700 Plus Teachers Will Be Hired For Government-Aided Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: 700 Plus Teachers Will Be Hired For Government-Aided Schools

Mumbai: 700 Plus Teachers Will Be Hired For Government-Aided Schools

This recruitment will be taken place through an online portal named Pavitra.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
The official notice also mentioned that the interview will be conducted from July 18 to August 19 | Representational Pic

Maharashtra: The state government has recently started with appointing teachers for 763 vacant posts in 196 government-aided schools. According to the reports, this process was long due for more than 6 years. However, now the state's school education department has declared a list of over 5,000 eligible candidates. Following that school management has also been instructed to conduct interviews of candidates.

This recruitment will be taken place through an online portal named Pavitra. This is a designated centralised system for teacher appointments, for which a circular has been issued by the department. The hiring of the teachers will be for the students of classes 6-12. The official notice also mentioned that the interview will be conducted from July 18 to August 19.

Details of the recruitments:

A total number of 5,535 eligible candidates who cleared the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) has also been issued along with a circular.

“The process to appoint teachers was stalled due to various issues, including legalities,” explained an official from the school education department. A new circular is now issued to finally begin the process.

According to information provided by the Commissioner of Education Suraj Mandhare, candidates are being made available to these managements in the limit of 1:10 per seat in line with parallel reservation and subject to availability of candidates as per provisions for interview and teaching skills. 30 marks have been allotted for the interview and teaching skills. The final selection will be based on these marks along with subject and reservation recommendations for the posts.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Government Upticks For 9 New Medical Colleges To Curb Doctor Shortage
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CUET PG Result 2023: Final Answer key, Results Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Result 2023: Final Answer key, Results Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in

UP Madrasa Principal, Nephew Held For Sodomising Boy

UP Madrasa Principal, Nephew Held For Sodomising Boy

Faridabad School Forms Committee To Probe Allegation Of Negligence In Student's Death

Faridabad School Forms Committee To Probe Allegation Of Negligence In Student's Death

CUET UG 2023: UGC Chief Says Equi-Percentile Method For Normalisation In Use For Decades, Nothing...

CUET UG 2023: UGC Chief Says Equi-Percentile Method For Normalisation In Use For Decades, Nothing...

200 Medical Graduates Were Honoured By Manipal's American University Of Antigua (AUA)

200 Medical Graduates Were Honoured By Manipal's American University Of Antigua (AUA)