Maharashtra: Government Upticks For 9 New Medical Colleges To Curb Doctor Shortage

The Maharashtra government has approved 9 new government medical colleges. This is about bridging the gap of doctor shortage plus enhancing the infrastructure. A budget of Rs 4,366 crore has been estimated allotted for this development. The staff crunch in government medical colleges in Maharashtra state has rang a bell for the administration.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has directed the colleges to stop the transfer of faculties. With a view of the staff crisis, college deans are ordered to stop the 'on-deputation' appointments and to bring back all the staff members to their parent colleges.

Details of Development:

The Maharashtra MBBS Seats will reach 900 now. The government resolution issued by the state government mentioned that this will help in producing skilled and specialised doctors. It read "With these new colleges, the 900 seats for medical education will increase in the state, which helps in producing skilled and specialized doctors. The establishment of these colleges aims to address the shortage of doctors in the state and ensure timely access to healthcare services."

Presently, medical colleges make up only a small number in districts of Maharashtra, Therefore the addition of these 9 colleges will bring a boost in the total count. Each of these colleges will be provided 430 beds, to ensure smooth operation of colleges.

