Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Asha Kamble, Married At 13, Returns To Night School After Four Decades To Reclaim Her Education Dream |

Mumbai: For most people, the end of a long workday signals rest. But for 52-year-old Asha Kamble, the second half of her day was only beginning.

Married off at 13 while in Class 8, education felt impossible

Every morning at 6.30 am, Kamble would leave her home and travel across Mumbai’s Tardeo area, cooking at multiple households before returning home around evening. After finishing her own household chores and caring for her aged mother, she would pick up her books and head to night school at Grant Road — determined to reclaim a dream she had abandoned nearly four decades ago.

“I studied in a local school in Kalachowki, but when I was in Class 8, I was married off at the age of 13,” Kamble said. “After that, education felt impossible.”

Son now works in Dubai; daughter pursuing law degree

Life moved quickly after marriage. Kamble lost her husband nearly 20 years ago and was left to single-handedly raise her two children. Survival took priority over aspirations.

“My only focus was to provide a good education to my children and ensure they had a better life,” she said. “I barely had time for myself. I took up as many jobs as I could.”

Her sacrifices eventually paid off. Today, her son, now in his 30s, works in Dubai, while her 25-year-old daughter is pursuing a law degree.

But somewhere between raising children and working endless hours, Kamble’s own unfinished education remained quietly alive.

Three years ago, she decided to return to the classroom and enrolled at Modern Night School.

Last attended school in 1987; restarted from Class 8 to relearn basics

The decision was not easy. Having last attended school in 1987, Kamble initially wanted to appear directly for the Class 10 examinations. But after such a long academic gap, she realised she first needed to relearn the basics.

“I had forgotten how to properly read and write. So I started again from Class 8 to get comfortable with studies,” she said.

Every night after work, Kamble travelled to Grant Road for classes, balancing studies alongside financial responsibilities and caregiving duties at home.

Despite the challenges, she persisted.

“My children have already made me proud by doing well in life. Today, I feel I have made them proud too,” she said with a smile.

Kamble now hopes to continue her education further and dreams of clearing her Class 12 examinations as well. Her children, she says, continue to motivate her to study.

“It feels good to be recognised as an educated woman,” she said. “I want other women who could not study because of circumstances to know that it is never too late.”

For Kamble, education is no longer just about passing exams — it is about reclaiming a part of herself that life once forced her to leave behind.

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