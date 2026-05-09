BMC Schools Record 92.08% SSC Pass Percentage, 77 Municipal Schools Achieve 100% Result | File Pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) secondary schools recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.08% in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations conducted by the Maharashtra State Board in March 2026.

66 students score above 90% across civic-run schools

According to data released by the civic body’s education department, a total of 15,903 students from 246 municipal secondary schools appeared for the examination, of whom 14,644 students successfully cleared the exams. Notably, 77 municipal schools recorded a 100% pass result, while 66 students scored above 90%.

Aashiya |

Among the top performers, Swayam Shekhar Goregaonkar from Sitaram Mill Compound MPS Municipal Secondary School emerged as the topper among all BMC schools with 97.40%.

Swayam |

Aashiya Zakir Syed second at 96.20%; three students tie for third

The second position was secured by Aashiya Zakir Syed with 96.20%, while Deepak Arun Tiwari from Prabhadevi MPS Secondary School and Jinal Haresh Sumesra from Gokhale Road MPS Secondary School jointly secured third place with 95.80%.

Deepak Tiwari |

Prince Akhilek Maurya from Gundavli MPS Secondary School stood fourth with 95.20%, while Kishan Srinand Prajapati from Nehrunagar MPS Secondary School and Shubham Chandraprakash Chaudhary from Sahakarnagar MPS Secondary School shared the fifth position with 94.40%.

Jinal |

"Mission Merit" programme developed practice books for mathematics

A comparison of previous years’ results shows fluctuations in performance, with municipal schools recording 97.10% in 2022, 84.77% in 2023, 91.56% in 2024, 92.92% in 2025 and 92.08% this year.

Officials attributed the consistent performance to several academic initiatives introduced by the education department. Under its “Mission Merit” programme, the BMC developed practice books to help students improve scores, especially in mathematics. Schools also conducted practice examinations using model question papers based on board patterns.

Regular parent-teacher meetings and lecture series organised

Regular meetings between principals, teachers, education officers and parents were also organised to monitor academic progress and improve examination preparedness. Lecture series and orientation programmes were conducted for both teachers and students regarding board examination strategies and rules.

Civic officials congratulated the successful students, teachers, principals and supervisory staff for their contribution to the overall performance.