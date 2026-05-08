Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Declared: Pass Percentage Drops To 92.09%, Konkan Tops, Girls Outshine Boys As Anti-Copying Measures Tighten | Pics | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday declared the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results for 2026, recording a decline of 2.01 percentage points in the overall pass percentage compared to the previous academic year.

This year, regular students recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.09%, down from 94.10% in 2024-25, continuing a gradual decline observed since 2024, when the state had achieved nearly 95% results.

According to data released by the board, a total of 16,14,050 students, including regular, private and remedial candidates, had registered for the examination across the nine divisional boards of the state. Of these, 16,00,164 students appeared for the exams and 14,52,246 successfully passed, taking the combined pass percentage to 90.75%.

Among fresh regular candidates, 15,55,026 students had registered from divisions including Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan. Of them, 15,42,472 appeared and 14,20,486 students cleared the examination.

The SSC examinations were conducted in February-March 2026 for 64 subjects across mediums — Marathi, English, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi and Telugu.

The board stated that the examination schedule was advanced by nearly ten days this year as well to ensure early declaration of results, timely commencement of Class 11 admissions and smoother conduct of supplementary examinations.

20 Subjects Record 100% Pass Rate

Despite the overall dip, the board recorded strong performances in several subjects. Out of the 64 subjects conducted, 20 subjects registered a 100% pass percentage.

Among successful regular candidates, 4,22,851 students secured distinction, while over 4.82 lakh students passed in first class. Around 3.80 lakh students passed in second class and 1,34,934 students cleared the examination in the pass category.

The board also noted that out of 23,698 secondary schools across Maharashtra, as many as 6,612 schools achieved a 100% result.

Strict Vigilance Measures

Board officials attributed the decline in pass percentage to the strict implementation of anti-copying measures introduced this year.

A state vigilance committee was constituted to monitor examination centres as part of the “copy-free campaign”. Schools were directed to install CCTV cameras in classrooms, while xerox centres located within 500 metres of examination centres were ordered to remain shut during the exam period.

Authorities also enforced provisions under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act, 1982, which allows registration of cognisable and non-bailable offences against individuals involved in aiding or encouraging malpractice during examinations.

Preventive security measures were additionally implemented around examination centres.

However, despite the tighter regulations, the board continued last year’s practice of granting students an additional ten minutes beyond the scheduled examination duration.

Education experts, however, said the decline in results cannot be attributed solely to stricter anti-cheating measures.

“The copy-free campaign may have had an impact, but the steady decline in results over the last few years suggests there may be broader academic and learning-related concerns that require deeper evaluation,” said Vasant Kalpande, former head of the state board. He further added, “another reason leading to the decline could be because more students are moving to other non-state board schools, contributing to the decline.”

Konkan Tops, Sambhajinagar Lowest

Region-wise, Konkan division emerged as the top-performing region in the state with a pass percentage of 97.62%, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division recorded the lowest at 88.41%.

Followed by Konkan, Kolhapur stood at second position with 95.47%, and Mumbai in third position with 94.97 percent, along with Pune with 94.24 percent.

Girls continue to outshine boys

Girls once again outperformed boys across Maharashtra. The pass percentage among regular girl students stood at 94.96%, compared to 89.56% among boys — a gap of 5.40 percentage points.

Students with disabilities also recorded strong results. Of the 10,031 differently-abled students who registered for the examination, 9,912 appeared and 9,042 passed, taking their overall pass percentage to 91.22%.

The results also highlighted the continued challenges faced by non-regular candidates. While private students and remedial candidates appeared in large numbers, their success rates remained significantly lower compared to fresh regular candidates.

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The SSC results now pave the way for the junior college admission process, for which the state education department released the schedule.

GRAPHICS

CONSISTENT DROP IN PASSING PERCENTAGE FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

2023 - 93.83 percent

2024 - 95.81 percent

2025 - 94.10 percent

2026 - 92.09 percent

GENDER WISE PERFORMANCE

BOYS

Appeared - 856852

Passed - 753205

Passing Percentage - 87.90%

GIRLS

Appeared - 743312

Passed - 699041

Passing percentage - 94.04%

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