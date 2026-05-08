Delhi Summer Vacation 2026 Announced; Schools To Remain Closed From May 11 Till June 30

Delhi Summer Vacation 2026: The Delhi government has announced summer vacations for all government schools in the national capital from May 11 to June 30, 2026. However, students of Classes 9, 10, and 12 will continue attending special remedial classes till May 23 to strengthen academic performance and improve conceptual understanding in key subjects.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) issued an official notice stating that the remedial sessions will mainly focus on Science and Mathematics for Classes 9 and 10. For Class 12 students, schools will decide subjects based on academic requirements and students’ performance analysis.

Remedial classes to continue till May 23

According to the notification, remedial classes will be conducted from May 11 to May 23, depending on the availability of teachers and school infrastructure. The initiative aims to help students improve learning outcomes before the summer break fully begins.

The DoE also clarified that no remedial classes will be conducted after May 23.

Delhi school timings for remedial classes

The revised timings for the remedial sessions are:

Teachers: 7:20 AM to 11:00 AM

Students: 7:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Class schedule:

1st Period: 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM

2nd Period: 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM

3rd Period: 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Each class period will last one hour only. To avoid overcrowding, double-shift schools will organize classes in separate wings.

Focus on Science and Mathematics

The government has instructed schools to prioritise Science and Mathematics for Classes 9 and 10 during the remedial programme. However, Heads of Schools (HoS) can include other subjects depending on academic needs and the availability of teachers.

For Class 12 students, subject selection for remedial classes will be decided by schools based on students’ requirements.

Important instructions issued by DoE

The Directorate of Education has issued several guidelines for schools during the remedial class period:

Schools must inform students and parents about the schedule through available communication channels.

Wearing school uniform during remedial classes is mandatory.

Student attendance must be marked online.

Parents’ consent or No Objection Certificate (NOC) is compulsory for attending classes.

Teachers should provide individual attention to students requiring additional academic support.

Library facilities must remain open for self-study and book borrowing.

Schools must ensure the availability of clean drinking water and other basic facilities.

Guest and contract teachers may also be appointed if required.

The department further stated that regular teachers assigned duties during the vacation period will receive earned leave as compensation under applicable rules. Guest teachers, meanwhile, will be paid according to existing norms.

The Directorate has directed Heads of Schools to prepare remedial class timetables before the start of the summer vacation and submit them to the concerned District Deputy Director of Education (DDE).