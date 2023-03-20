 Mumbai: 50 students marked failed in two MU colleges despite writing semester exams
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: 50 students marked failed in two MU colleges despite writing semester exams

Mumbai: 50 students marked failed in two MU colleges despite writing semester exams

According to the report, the institution looked into the problem and fixed it by issuing revised results.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: As many as 50 students across Bcom and Bsc courses in Mumbai University-affiliated colleges were declared 'failed' despite taking the semester exams, according to a report by the Midday.

14 students hailing from RK Talreja College and 36 students from Chandibai Himathmal Mansukhani College were affected by the officials' failing them.

According to the report, the institution looked into the problem and fixed it by issuing revised results. The college administration and political organisations had to make numerous interventions, according to the report, in order to get Mumbai University to look into the situation and take corrective action.

The results were announced by the institutions last week on March 10 and, after an investigation, the corrected results—which included the grades of the impacted students—were released a week later, on March 18.

Read Also
Mumbai: MU Nagaland student faces racism outside campus
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

K'taka HC orders exit permit for US citizen who completed her MBBS in India

K'taka HC orders exit permit for US citizen who completed her MBBS in India

Mumbai: 50 students marked failed in two MU colleges despite writing semester exams

Mumbai: 50 students marked failed in two MU colleges despite writing semester exams

Excluding urban popu of 2 districts from admission in JNVs is discriminatory: Delhi HC

Excluding urban popu of 2 districts from admission in JNVs is discriminatory: Delhi HC

Maharashtra govt can take over private schools to protect interests of students: Deepak Kesarkar

Maharashtra govt can take over private schools to protect interests of students: Deepak Kesarkar

US school sues YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat for creating 'mental health crisis'

US school sues YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat for creating 'mental health crisis'