Mumbai: 50 students marked failed in two MU colleges despite writing semester exams

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: As many as 50 students across Bcom and Bsc courses in Mumbai University-affiliated colleges were declared 'failed' despite taking the semester exams, according to a report by the Midday.

14 students hailing from RK Talreja College and 36 students from Chandibai Himathmal Mansukhani College were affected by the officials' failing them.

According to the report, the institution looked into the problem and fixed it by issuing revised results. The college administration and political organisations had to make numerous interventions, according to the report, in order to get Mumbai University to look into the situation and take corrective action.

The results were announced by the institutions last week on March 10 and, after an investigation, the corrected results—which included the grades of the impacted students—were released a week later, on March 18.

