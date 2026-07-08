MUHS Postpones July 8 University Examinations Across Maharashtra Due To Heavy Rain

MUHS has postponed all July 8 university examinations across Maharashtra in view of heavy rainfall | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 8, 2026: The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has postponed all university examinations scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, in view of the continuing heavy rainfall affecting several parts of the State.

Examinations Deferred Statewide

In a circular issued by the Controller of Examinations, Dr Sandeep Sitaram Kadu, the university said the decision was taken after receiving representations regarding the difficulties students are facing in reaching examination centres due to incessant rain.

The postponement applies to the entire State of Maharashtra, including students appearing for examinations in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Konkan, Pune and other rain-affected regions.

MUHS has clarified that the revised examination schedule will be announced separately. Affiliated colleges have been directed to immediately inform students about the postponement to avoid inconvenience.

Also Watch:

Safety Behind Decision

The university said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of students and facilitate the smooth conduct of examinations once weather conditions improve.

The circular has been sent to all affiliated colleges, regional offices, examination centre in-charges and other concerned authorities for necessary action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/