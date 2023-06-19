MU Admission 2023: BK Birla College's 1st Merit List OUT; Check Cut-Off Percent Here

BK Birla College 1st Merit List OUT | BK Birla College

Mumbai: The first merit list for candidates who had registered for various undergraduate (UG) courses has been announced by the Mumbai University today, July 19, 2023. Candidates can view the initial merit list at mu.ac.in or go to the websites of colleges.

As per the schedule announced by MU, document verification for the first round of admissions will be done from June 20 to 27. Second and third lists will be out on June 28 and July 6, respectively.

B.K. Birla College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Kalyan has also released the merit list on their official website at bkbirlacollegekalyan.com.

First Merit List - F.Y.B.A. (English Medium) (2023-2024)

Check category wise cut-off percent here

Open category: 60%

OBC: 55%

SC: 50%

ST: 50%

EWS: 50%

First Merit List - F.Y.B.A. (Marathi Medium) (2023-2024)

Open category: 49%

OBC: 45%

SC: 40%

ST: 40%

EWS: 40%

Here is the Direct Link to check the for

FYBCom

FYBSc

FY-Unaided

first merit list for F.Y.B.A. (English Medium) | bkbirlacollege

first merit list for F.Y.B.A. (Marathi Medium) | bkbirlacollege

Procedure for Admission:

The verification of documents and payment of fees is to be completed from Tuesday, 20th June, 2023 to Tuesday, the 27th June, 2023 (up to 3.00 pm).

Other important instructions:

Candidates belonging to Reserve Category (SC/ST/DT/NT/OBC) and EBC / PTW/Ex-Servicemen should submit necessary documents and application in the prescribed form to Mr. Ashok Dhokte within one month otherwise; they need to pay full fees.

Any clarification / change in Fee Structure (as per University Rules) will be communicated and you will be informed accordingly.

All admissions will be provisional and are subjected to confirmation after submission of Original Marksheet and other necessary documents.