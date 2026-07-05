MSRTC Operates Over 30,000 Daily School Bus Trips, Strengthens Student Safety & Travel Concessions | Representative Image

Mumbai: Every day, MSRTC operates around 30,177 school bus trips, carrying lakhs of students from cities, villages and remote areas to schools and colleges. The state-run transporter has also strengthened safety measures by deploying supervisory staff at bus stations during school hours to help children board buses safely. A dedicated toll-free helpline has also been introduced to provide immediate assistance in case of travel-related issues.

To ensure that financial hardship does not affect education, MSRTC offers several travel concessions. Girls studying in Classes V to XII in rural areas receive free travel under the Ahilyabai Holkar Scheme. Students are also eligible for a 66.67% concession on monthly passes, a 50% concession on educational tours and travel for examinations, vacations, educational camps and visits to ailing parents.

The corporation has also started issuing National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) smart cards to students for easier and more transparent travel. Those undergoing training under the Kaushalya Setu Campaign also receive a 66.67% fare concession.

Apart from these schemes, MSRTC provides free transport to 73,621 girl students across 22 districts under the Manav Vikas Scheme through 966 buses. "MSRTC's 'Lal Pari' is not just a bus running on the roads; it is the charioteer of every student's dreams and a symbol of parents' trust," Sarnaik said, adding that the corporation will continue to strengthen its commitment to making education accessible, particularly for students in rural Maharashtra.

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