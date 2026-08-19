MSBOS Announces Marathi Language Exam Results For NRI Students, All 204 Candidates Clear Assessment Across Four Countries | Representational Pic

The Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling (MSBOS) has announced the online results for its Marathi language evaluation exam conducted for primary students across international learning centers. Organized in collaboration with the Brihan Maharashtra Mandal (BMM) of North America following a strategic accord with the state school education department, the initiative aims to promote linguistic proficiency among Non-Resident Indian (NRI) children studying the Balbharati curriculum. The summative assessment, held on May 17, 2026, was open to students from Class 1 through Class 8 across 60 affiliated centers. Candidates can access their grade sheets and print scorecards directly from the official web portal at www.msbos.mh-ssc.ac.in, with formal proficiency certificates to be awarded in due course.

All Students Achieve 100 Per Cent Pass Rate In Marathi Exam

The program saw strong global engagement, receiving 290 initial online registrations and 220 official application filings from students in North America and Europe. Ultimately, 204 candidates across four countries—164 from the United States, 16 from Denmark, 14 from Norway, and 10 from Canada—appeared for the final evaluation. Achieving a 100% pass rate, all 204 students successfully cleared the assessment to earn their academic qualifications in the Marathi language. Participation spanned all elementary grades, with Class 1 recording the highest turnout at 42 students, followed by 37 in Class 3, 36 in Class 2, 31 in Class 4, 23 in Class 5, 18 in Class 7, 14 in Class 6, and 3 in Class 8. MSBOS Secretary Dr. Deepak Mali extended his heartfelt congratulations to the students, parents, and dedicated educators for their role in preserving cultural heritage abroad.

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