Maharashtra CET Cell Releases First Five-Year LLB CAP Allotment List, 8,135 Students Secure Seats | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Tuesday released the first allotment list for admissions to the five-year LLB programme for the academic year 2026-27, with 8,135 students securing an opportunity for admission.

A total of 18,499 students had registered for the five-year LLB admission process. Of these, 15,913 students filled in their preferred colleges within the stipulated deadline and were considered for the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

15,913 Students Submit College Preferences For First CAP Round

The first CAP round was conducted for 10,771 seats across 162 five-year law colleges in the state. Of the 15,913 students who submitted college preferences, 8,135 were allotted seats in colleges according to their respective preference choices.

Students who have been allotted a college in the first round will have to report to their respective institutes between August 19 and August 21. They will be required to submit the necessary documents and pay the prescribed fees to confirm their admission.

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