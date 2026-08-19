Maharashtra CET Cell Announces Second B.Arch CAP Allotment List, 728 New Students Get Admission Opportunities | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the second allotment list for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) programme for the academic year 2026-27, offering admission opportunities to 728 new students.

893 Students Get Top Three Preference Colleges Under Auto Freeze

According to the CET Cell, a total of 2,007 students participated in the second round, of whom 893 students were allotted one of the colleges among their top three preferences. These 893 admissions have been placed under the Auto Freeze category.

Students who have been allotted a college under Auto Freeze will have to accept admission to the allotted institute. If they decline the seat, they will not be eligible to participate in the third or fourth CAP rounds and will instead have to participate directly in the subsequent institutional round.

First Round Students Continue Participation Through Betterment Option

The second round allotments also include students from the first round. Of the students who were allotted seats in the first round, 1,183 completed their admission by reporting to their respective colleges. Meanwhile, 970 students opted for betterment in the subsequent round.

Students allotted a college in the second round will have to report to their allotted institute between August 18 and August 20, submit the required documents and pay the prescribed fees to confirm their admission.

The CET Cell will publish the provisional vacant seats for the third round on August 21, following which the next stage of the B.Arch admission process will begin.

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