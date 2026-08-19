Mumbai University Makes 30-Minute Early Reporting Mandatory For Students Appearing For Exams From 2026-27 | Representative image

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has made it mandatory for students appearing for examinations to report to the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start time, beginning with the 2026-27 academic year.

The decision will apply to all examinations conducted by the university from the 2026-27 academic year onwards. It was taken following decisions by the Board of Examinations and Evaluation, the Management Council and the Academic Council.

Early Reporting To Help Complete Verification And Seating Formalities

According to the university, the 30-minute window will allow sufficient time for identity verification, seating arrangements and other pre-examination procedures. The move is also aimed at avoiding inconvenience to students who arrive at examination halls just before the scheduled start of an examination.

For instance, students whose examination is scheduled to begin at 10.30 am will have to be present in the examination hall by 10 am. The university has advised students to plan their travel and other preparations accordingly and avoid arriving at the examination centre or hall at the last minute.

Students Must Reach Hall By 10 Am For 10.30 Am Exam

Dr Pooja Raundale, Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation, has asked heads and directors of university departments, principals of affiliated, conducted and autonomous colleges, directors of recognised institutions, and coordinators and directors of the university's sub-centres to communicate the instruction to students, teachers and examination staff and ensure its strict implementation.

The university has also appealed to students to follow examination rules and instructions and cooperate with examination officers and staff to ensure that examinations are conducted smoothly and in a disciplined manner.

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