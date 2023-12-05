MPSOS Releases Admit Cards for Class 10th and 12th Exams 2023

MPSOS Releases 2023 admit card | Pixabay

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) board has officially unveiled the admit cards for the upcoming Class 10th and 12th exams scheduled for December 2023 under the Ruk Jana Nahi / Aa Ab Laut Chale scheme. Aspirants gearing up for the exams can now access their admit cards on the official MPSOS website, www.mpsos.nic.in.

Key Exam Dates:

Class 12 exams are set to commence from December 13 and will conclude on December 30.

Class 10 exams will kick off on December 15 and run until December 28.

Examination Timings:

Class 12 exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

Class 10 exams are scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm.

How to Download MPSOS 2023 Exam Admit Card:

Visit the official MPSOS website at mpsos.nic.in.

Navigate to the "Admit card" tab on the home page.

Click on the link titled "Admit Card - RJN-ALC-DEC-2023 EXAM (New)."

A new page will be presented; enter your MPBSE RollNo / OS RollNo.

Your MPSOS admit card for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Save the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to ensure the accuracy of the details on their admit cards and to follow the provided steps promptly for a seamless examination experience. Best of luck to all appearing for the MPSOS Class 10th and 12th exams!