MPSOS 2023: Results Announced For Open School Exams At mpsos.nic.in; Details Inside

MPSOS 2023: Results Announced For Open School Exams | Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has declared the results for the year 2023 of the Open School exams. Students of class 10 and 12 who appeared for the MPSOS Open School examinations can now access their results and download the marksheet on the official website, mpsos.nic.in.

MPSOS Open School Exams for the June Session were conducted for a duration of three hours and all subjects carried 100 marks each. Students can follow the below mentioned steps to download the MPSOS 2023 results.

Steps to download MPSOS Results 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSOS - mpsos.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that says "MPSOS Result 2023 for Open School Exams" and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: After submitting the details, your exam result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: You can now download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The MPSOS Open School exam result 2023 consists of vital details and their credentials, therefore candidates are advised to handle it carefully.

Students are advised to verify all the details mentioned on their results and get in touch with MPSOS authorities in case of any discrepancies or doubts.

