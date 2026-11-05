MPSC Exam Paper Leak Probe Intensifies As Commission Seeks Affidavits From Candidates & Complainants By November 16 | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government-appointed inquiry commission probing alleged question paper and answer key leaks in nine competitive examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited candidates, students and other concerned individuals to submit complaints and evidence by November 16, 2026.

Affidavit Submission Made Mandatory

The commission has made it mandatory for all submissions to be filed in a prescribed affidavit format to ensure clarity and uniformity in the inquiry process. The affidavits can be submitted in Marathi or English and must be notarised.

Applicants are required to attach a copy of a valid identity proof along with self-attested copies of relevant documents supporting their claims. The documents must be submitted to the commission's office at the Food and Drug Administration building, Room No. 201, second floor, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051.

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In addition to physical submission, applicants have been asked to email a copy of the notarised affidavit, complaint and supporting documents to complaints.inquirycomm.mpsc@maharashtra.gov.in.

Commission Probes Nine MPSC Examinations

The inquiry commission has been constituted by the state government to conduct a detailed investigation into alleged irregularities involving question papers and answer keys in nine MPSC competitive examinations.

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Candidates, individuals and registered organisations having relevant information, evidence or complaints have been urged to participate in the inquiry by submitting their affidavits within the stipulated deadline.

Helpline For Complaint Submissions

For assistance or information regarding the complaint submission process, applicants can contact the commission on 022-20867677.

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