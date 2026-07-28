MPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment Paper Leak Case: Crime Branch Summons Complainant Rishikesh Gangarde For Questioning | Video | X /ANI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has summoned Rishikesh Gangarde (Patil) for questioning in connection with his claims of a paper leak in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector recruitment examination.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gangarde, who had earlier alleged that the examination paper was leaked, had also submitted a complaint to the MPSC via email. Acting on his claims, the Mumbai Crime Branch asked him to appear with all evidence supporting his allegations. He appeared before the Crime Branch along with his lawyer, where questioning is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has rejected the allegations of a paper leak, describing them as baseless rumours.

The Drug Inspector examination under the MPSC was conducted on March 22. However, it has been alleged that just two days before the exam, on March 20, candidates received examination questions through WhatsApp groups. According to the claim, a paper leak racket circulated 90 out of the 100 questions in advance via these groups.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is now examining the evidence cited by Gangarde to verify the authenticity of his allegations and determine whether any offence has been committed.