MPSC Drug Inspector Paper Leak Case: Crime Branch Seeks 7-Day Custody Of Seven Accused, Probes 294-Question Leak, Laptop Data And Money Trail |

Mumbai: All seven accused arrested in connection with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector examination paper leak case were produced before the Sessions Court on Wednesday. The Mumbai Crime Branch has sought seven days of police custody for all the accused for further investigation.

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The Crime Branch told the court that the accused were not cooperating with the investigation and that their custodial interrogation was necessary to uncover the entire paper leak conspiracy.

Laptop seized from MPSC officer

During the investigation, the Crime Branch seized a laptop belonging to accused Vishweshwar Nakate, an MPSC official. Police claimed that Nakate was allegedly preparing to destroy the laptop.

Investigators are now attempting to recover deleted and other data from the device. According to the Crime Branch, Nakate had allegedly recorded all 294 questions along with their options on the laptop. Police suspect that the device could contain crucial evidence related to the leaked question set.

Financial records found with coaching class director

Police also reportedly recovered financial records from Pravin Patil, director of Kautilya Academy, who is among the accused in the case. Investigators are examining the records to trace the alleged monetary transactions involved in obtaining and distributing the leaked question set.

Confrontation questioning of Rutuja sought

Rutuja Patil, who was arrested from Nandurbar on Tuesday, is also among the seven accused. The Crime Branch has sought custody to conduct face-to-face questioning of Rutuja with the other accused, particularly to verify their statements and establish the sequence through which the leaked question set allegedly reached her.

The first six accused have reportedly been remanded to police custody until September 7. The court will hear the police's request for further custody of the accused, including Rutuja Patil, as investigators continue to probe the source of the 294-question set, the alleged financial transactions and the role of each accused.