Over 12,000 IIT Aspirants Petition Government For Third JEE Advanced Attempt, Urge Government To Revise Existing Attempt Rules | File Photo

New Delhi: IIT aspirants across the country are demanding that the number of attempts for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced, the gateway for admission to prestigious institutes, be increased from two to three.

At present, aspirants are allowed a maximum of two attempts in two consecutive years. The first attempt must be taken in the year of passing Class 12 and the second attempt in the following consecutive year.

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Over 12,000 aspirants have petitioned the Ministry of Education, IIT Council and the Joint Admission Board (JAB) urging that the attempts be either raised to three or the two attempts be allowed in three consecutive years.

The top-scoring 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE-Main are allowed to appear for JEE-Advanced. Students are allowed to appear for JEE-Main six times in three consecutive years, starting with the year the student clears Class 12.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) [NEET (UG)], the single entrance test for admission to MBBS and BDS courses, allows unlimited chances to candidates with no age bar.

"Under the current policy, students are limited to only two consecutive attempts, while JEE-Main allows three attempts within the same admission system. If improvement is allowed in JEE-Main, why is it restricted in JEE-Advanced?

"This inconsistency denies many capable and hardworking students a fair opportunity to demonstrate their true potential," the aspirants said in the petition.

"The idea that a third attempt will increase competition is a misconception. JEE-Advanced already filters candidates through JEE-Main. The number of seats remains unchanged.

"The exam difficulty and evaluation remain the same. More attempts do not create unfair competition — they ensure fair participation," they added.

IIT aspirants have been demanding three attempts for JEE-Advanced for years. However, the movement has gained pace against the backdrop of the debate around the mental well-being of students.

During the COVID-19 period, an additional attempt was allowed for JEE-Advanced.

"The COVID measure demonstrated that the system can adapt when fairness demands it. Additional attempts do not dilute quality. More deserving students get the opportunity they deserve," the petition said.

"It is a request to remove an unnecessary limitation and ensure equal opportunity. A fair system should measure students at their true potential, not restrict them by rigid timelines. Do not limit talent by attempts. Let merit be decided at its peak," it added.

The aspirants argued that JEE-Advanced tests deep conceptual clarity, analytical thinking and problem-solving maturity and many students reach their peak performance only after sustained preparation, often beyond one drop year.

"JEE-Advanced is a high-pressure, single-day exam. Factors like health issues, anxiety or minor mistakes can significantly affect performance. Two attempts may not truly reflect a student's capability.

"Not all students begin with the same level of awareness, guidance or resources. Many, especially from rural or underprivileged backgrounds, start serious preparation only after Class 12, leaving them at a disadvantage," they said.

They argued that some students receive structured preparation from an early stage, while others begin much later. A third attempt helps reduce this gap and creates a more level playing field, the aspirants said.

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