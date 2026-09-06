MPSC Drug Inspector Paper Leak Case: Candidate Rutuja Patil Allegedly Dumped Phone To Destroy Evidence, Claims Mumbai Crime Branch | X @sirajnoorani

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch probing the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector recruitment examination paper leak, found that Candidate and accused Rutuja Patil allegedly threw away her mobile phone and SIM card in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Patil Allegedly Gives Different Versions To Investigators

According to investigators, Patil allegedly hatched a plan to mislead the investigating agencies and evade arrest. During initial questioning, she reportedly gave different accounts about the missing phone, claiming at one point that she had left it on a bus and later that it had been swept away in the Ulhas River.

However, when confronted with technical evidence, Patil allegedly broke down and admitted that she had deliberately thrown away the mobile. The Crime Branch subsequently took her to the location she identified and conducted an extensive search. However, the mobile phone and SIM card have not yet been recovered.

270 Pages Of WhatsApp Chats Recovered In Probe

270-page WhatsApp chat recovered: Investigators have also recovered more than 270 pages of WhatsApp conversations between accused Lokesh alias Gaurav Patil and Rutuja Patil, police said. The chats allegedly contain crucial evidence indicating the sharing of question-paper sets. The conversations also reportedly mention wanted accused Mayur Thackeray, with investigators finding suspicious and incriminating exchanges concerning him.

During her police custody, the Crime Branch is expected to focus on recovering the missing mobile phone, SIM card and the original question-paper sets, besides confronting Patil with other arrested accused.

The court remanded Patil to police custody till September 7. She is therefore scheduled to be produced before the Esplanade Court on Monday, September 7.Today (September 7), The Mumbai Crime Branch will again sought further custody of Patil, telling the court that she had deliberately concealed evidence and that her custodial interrogation was necessary.

The Crime Branch is now probing the alleged circulation of the MPSC Drug Inspector examination question papers, the role of the accused and the suspected destruction of electronic evidence.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/