MPSC Drug Inspector Paper Leak Case: Arrests Rise To 11 As SIT Nabs 2 Candidates And 2 Middlemen In Maharashtra

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Mumbai: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector examination question paper leak case has arrested two candidates and two middlemen, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 11.

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The MPSC had conducted a screening examination on March 22, 2026, at six centres across Maharashtra for 154 posts of Drug Inspector, Group-B, under the Food and Drug Administration department.

According to the investigation, the confidentiality and fairness of the MPSC examination were compromised, with government officials allegedly misusing their official positions and unauthorisedly exchanging copies of the question set for financial gain.

A case was registered at Cuffe Parade Police Station on August 25, 2026, based on a complaint filed by Police Inspector Mangesh Desai. The case was registered under Sections 112, 316(4), 316(5), 318(4), 238(b), 317(2), 303(2), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

During the investigation, the SIT allegedly found that copies of question sets selected by experts from the MPSC's confidential section were prepared and illegally taken out of the commission's premises and subsequently obtained by accused persons for financial gain.

Earlier, the SIT had arrested Under Secretary Abhijit Lendwe, Assistant Section Officer Vishweshwar Nakate, who was working in the confidential section, Assistant Section Officer Gopal Marathe, Kautilya Academy director Pravin Patil, middlemen Amrut Patil and Lokesh alias Gaurav Patil, and candidate Rutuja Patil.

As part of further investigation, the SIT arrested candidate Sajid Sande from Sangli and candidate Vijay Kingar from Buldhana, who allegedly obtained the question set through illegal means.

The team also arrested Sandeep Khalate and Bhairavnath Kadam, who allegedly acted as middlemen in the racket. Both were arrested from Navi Mumbai on September 24. With these four arrests, the total number of accused arrested in the MPSC Drug Inspector question paper leak case has risen to 11.