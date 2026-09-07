MPSC Drug Inspector Paper Leak: All 7 Accused Remanded To Judicial Custody Till September 21 As Crime Branch Probe Continues |

Mumbai: All seven accused arrested in connection with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector recruitment examination paper leak case have been remanded to judicial custody after completing 12 days of police custody. The court has sent all seven accused to judicial custody till September 21.

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On August 26, the Crime Branch arrested three MPSC officials along with Pravin Patil, director of Kautilya Academy; Amrit Patil, father of accused Rutuja Patil; and Lokesh alias Gaurav Patil in connection with the alleged paper leak. Subsequently, on September 2, the Crime Branch arrested Rutuja Patil, who was allegedly wanted in the case.

With Rutuja's arrest, the total number of accused arrested in the case reached seven. Following their 12-day police custody, the investigating agency produced all seven before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody until September 21.

The Crime Branch is investigating the alleged circulation of the MPSC Drug Inspector examination question paper, the role of the accused and the suspected involvement of others in the paper leak conspiracy.

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