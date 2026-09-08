MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar Rejects Paper Leak Allegations, Says Incident Occurred Before His Tenure |

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar on Monday rejected allegations against him in connection with the alleged paper leak in the Drug Inspector examination, saying the incident occurred before he assumed office.

Paper Leak Probe Already Underway

In a statement, Bhimanwar said he had already clarified the matter in a detailed statement issued on September 2, 2026. He said the alleged leakage of the Drug Inspector examination question paper took place before he joined the commission. The MPSC lodged a police complaint as soon as it received information about the incident, and an investigation is currently underway, he said.

Bhimanwar added that the MPSC has constituted a high-level committee to suggest measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents. The state government has also formed a high-powered committee and initiated consultations with students, parents and teachers at the divisional level.

Claims Allegations Are Politically Motivated

Expressing anguish over what he termed personal and politically motivated allegations aimed at tarnishing his image, Bhimanwar highlighted several reforms undertaken since he took charge of the commission.

He said the MPSC has successfully conducted 84 examinations during his tenure, including eight competitive examinations and 76 screening examinations for direct recruitment. Several qualitative and structural changes have been introduced in the examination process, from the receipt of recruitment demands from the government to declaration of results.

Faster Result Declaration After Reforms

These measures, he said, have enabled the commission to declare results within 18 to 21 days in several cases, significantly reducing delays. The MPSC is now working towards declaring examination results within one month, he said.

Bhimanwar said several more reforms were currently at the planning stage, with the objective of protecting the credibility of the MPSC and ensuring justice for candidates who work hard for competitive examinations.

“I am continuously striving to establish a transparent and impartial system and will continue to do so,” he said.

Bhimanwar also issued a strong challenge to his critics, stating that he would not remain in office even for a moment if anyone produced evidence against him in connection with the allegations.

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